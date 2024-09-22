Experts discuss accreditation’s role in medical publishing

ISLAMABAD - In a significant effort to enhance the quality of medical publications, the Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), hosted a thought-provoking seminar titled “The Role of Accreditation in Enhancing Quality of Medical Journals.” The event took place in the college’s auditorium on Main Murree Road, bringing together esteemed figures in the field of medical research and publishing. The seminar featured a diverse audience, including Chief Editors, Editorial Board Members, and medical researchers dedicated to improving standards in medical literature.

Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, President of PMDC, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He emphasized the critical importance of accredited research and expressed gratitude to the IMDC management for their efforts in organizing the seminar. Among the noble attendees were Chairman of IMDC Dr Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi and CEO Yasir Khan Niazi, as well as Vice Chancellor of CUI Maj Gen (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam and Registrar Col (R) Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi.

The presence of distinguished speakers, including Mr. Shaukat Ali Jawaid, Prof Dr Saira Afzal, Prof Dr Khalid Hassan, Prof Dr Akhtar Sherin, Prof Dr S.H. Waqar, enriched the discussions on the challenges and standards required for credible medical journals. The panel highlighted the pivotal role of accreditation in maintaining high-quality research. They discussed the necessity of rigorous editorial standards and the implementation of best practices to ensure academic integrity.

Yasir Niazi, while addressing the audience, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among participating organizations to create a more effective research and development environment, advocating for the promotion of original research on both national and international platforms. IMDC’s students displayed their research posters which were highly appreciated by the visitors. The best posters were rewarded with prizes to encourage young generation to focus on improving the quality of input for creating new knowledge and making a real impact. Dr Usman Waheed, Managing Editor of IMDC Research Journal, said that the IMDC and PMDC’s collaborative effort marks a significant step toward ensuring that medical publications uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ultimately benefiting the wider medical community. Attendees left with a comprehensive understanding of how accreditation can enhance transparency and trust in medical research, reinforcing the dissemination of high-quality findings. The seminar concluded with expressions of gratitude to all participants and speakers for their valuable contributions to advancing medical journal standards.