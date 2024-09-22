Gold rate increases by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs272,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs272,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 to Rs233,625 from Rs233,196 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs214,156 from Rs213,763, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,622 from $2,612, the Association reported.