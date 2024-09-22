Sunday, September 22, 2024
Irregularities worth millions unearthed in SSWMB, SBCA

September 22, 2024
KARACHI  -   A recent audit report has unearthed irregularities worth millions in the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). As per detail, the report revealed that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board made unauthorized utility allowance payments, with the administration spending Rs. 4.8 million on utility allowances. Similarly, the SBCA administration made unauthorized payments of Rs. 17.4 million. The audit report highlighted that these unauthorized payments are a clear violation of financial regulations and recommended that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s utility allowances be stopped immediately.

