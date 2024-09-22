Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and three other politicians over terrorism charges in the case pertaining to vandalism at the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked in a case under terrorism charges at I-9 police station in Islamabad.

Beside Gandapur, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Istehkam-e-Pakistan leader Aamer Mehmood Kiani and PTI leader Raja Rashid Hafeez. It also declared ex-PTI leader Umer Tanveer Butt an absconder over his continuous absence at the case proceedings.

However, the court approved PTI leader Faisal Javed’s plea for exemption from appearance in the case hearing. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while issuing the arrest warrant of Gandapur, turned down his bail petition, saying relief could not be provided every time without a solid reason.

The defendant’s lawyer informed the judge that the KP chief minister had told him that he could not appear before the court due to closure of routes.

“The court should grant one [more] chance, Ali Amin will [definitely] appear before the court,” the lawyer said. To which, the judge replied that he fixed the hearing date of Gandapur’s choice last time as well, but to no avail. Later, Judge Spira adjourned hearing of the case till October 3.

The arrest warrant for Gandapur comes ahead of the much-hyped PTI power show in Lahore, set to take place today at 3pm under strict conditions imposed by the district administration. The KP CM is leading a caravan of PTI supporters from DI Khan to Lahore to participate in the Kahna rally.

On the other hand, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) recently granted the KP CM a protective bail, directing the authorities concerned to prevent his arrest in all the provinces till October 5. The court issued detailed order in this regard shortly after the release of arrest warrant by the Islamabad court.

The order said the petitioner expressed fear of arrest in the federal capital and Punjab after he was nominated in multitude of cases. “The applicant has sought details of all the cases lodged against him in the federal capital and Punjab. He believes that all the cases are politically-motivated and mala fide,” it said, adding that every citizen had the right to know about the cases filed against him before his arrest.

The PHC said the applicant had sought protective bail to appear in the relevant courts. Since he was a public representative, he could not go into hiding.

Judicial complex riots

Judge Shaista Kundi asked the court staff to empty the courtroom since she wanted to discuss something with Adv. Zahoor ul Hassan and he will inform the media about the decision. The lawyer later told the journalists that the judge had recused herself from hearing the case and sent the case to session court for transfer to some other court and adjourned till October 5th.

Earlier, Judge Shaista Kundi issued non-bailable warrants of arrest for Ali Amin Gandapur in the last hearing, which she withdrew later on the directions issued by Additional District and Sessions Judge Qudrat Ullah in revision. Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar also allowed the application of Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leaks case and adjourned the hearing till October 5th.