Sunday, September 22, 2024
Israeli forces raid, shut down Al Jazeera's office in Ramallah

1:23 PM | September 22, 2024
Israeli forces raided and closed the office of Al Jazeera in the West Bank city of Ramallah early Sunday, in what has been described as an "arbitrary military decision."

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli authorities ordered the staff to leave the premises before shutting down the office.

This came amid escalating tensions in the region, with increased scrutiny on media organizations covering the Israeli war on Gaza.

According to Wafa, the Israeli forces confiscated documents and equipment from the Al Jazeera office. The army also imposed a 45-day ban on the channel’s operations in the area, citing security concerns.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the raid and closure, calling it a "new attack on journalism and media freedom."

The syndicate urged international organizations and institutions that advocate for journalists' rights and safety to take immediate action to denounce the decision and ensure it is overturned.

The syndicate also expressed solidarity with Al Jazeera and its journalists, offering its headquarters and resources to assist the network's staff during the enforced closure.

No official statement has yet been issued by Al Jazeera regarding the raid.

The raid on Sunday follows a decision by the Israeli government in May, which prohibited Al Jazeera from operating within Israel.

