Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Israeli newspaper claims Imran Khan advocated for Pakistan-Israel relations

Israeli newspaper claims Imran Khan advocated for Pakistan-Israel relations
Web Desk
3:53 PM | September 22, 2024
National

The Jerusalem Post has published an article declaring Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, as a strong advocate for establishing ties between Pakistan and Israel. The article supports earlier claims made by The Times of Israel that Khan hinted at building relations with Israel, despite his public opposition to the country during his political career.

According to the article, Imran Khan’s electoral victory was seen as an opportunity to reconsider Pakistan's foreign policy towards Israel. The piece suggests that, despite facing resistance from Pakistan’s military establishment, Khan believed an Israel-friendly foreign policy could offer strategic benefits in sectors such as agriculture, cybersecurity, defense, and financial investments.

The Jerusalem Post claimed that the existing political leadership and military establishment in Pakistan were key obstacles to forming diplomatic relations with Israel, and suggested that these forces would need to be removed for any progress to be made. It further emphasized that Khan’s influence could shift public opinion and military policy regarding Israel.

Shop Smart: Budget-Friendly Pakistani Women Clothing with Ideas Pret

The article also referenced the Trump administration's potential role in encouraging Pakistan to pursue ties with Israel in exchange for diplomatic and economic benefits. Under former U.S. President Donald Trump, it was believed that Pakistan could gain significant advantages by recognizing Israel, especially in light of Trump's broader Middle East strategy.

While Imran Khan has publicly opposed Israel in the past, the Jerusalem Post suggests he could have played a crucial role in reshaping Pakistan's stance on the matter, aligning with broader geopolitical interests.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024