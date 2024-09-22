Jamaat-e-Islami emir calls for youth resilience in Karachi speech

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), urged the youth to show resilience and resistance in their pursuit of rights during a rally at the Karachi Expo Centre on Sunday. He highlighted the struggles faced by the nation over the past 77 years, pointing out that injustices after independence led to the separation of one part of the country.

"The real problem lies with the ruling class, which has been exploiting the country's resources since its inception," Rehman stated, emphasizing the need for systemic change. He criticized the elite's hold on power, asserting that this has hindered access to essential services such as healthcare and security for ordinary Pakistanis.

Rehman also addressed the state of education in Pakistan, arguing that significant improvements could be made if the budget were allocated more effectively. "The quality of education can be greatly enhanced with proper budget utilization," he remarked.

In addition, he expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, calling for unity among Muslim nations to provide aid to those affected by Israeli brutality. "The Muslim world must stand together to support the hapless Gazans," he urged.

Rehman’s address resonated with the crowd, as he called for collective action to address the country's pressing challenges and advocate for the rights of the youth and marginalized communities.