The government’s move to sidestep the legislative process by resorting to an ordinance has raised questions about its approach, especially given the deadlock with Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the constitutional package. With the government unable to secure the necessary political consensus, it has chosen to pass a law through ordinance, a mechanism allowing temporary laws to be enacted without parliamentary approval. This approach bypasses the lengthy legislative process, but ordinances expire within 120 days unless extended or ratified by Parliament.

Interestingly, the law passed through this ordinance achieves much of what the constitutional amendment sought to do, particularly in granting the Chief Justice more power to reassign judges within the judiciary. The swift implementation of this ordinance has, it seems, allowed the government to achieve its objective, with the Chief Justice already taking steps to move judges to align with his vision for the higher judiciary.

While one might critique the method of circumventing parliamentary debate, it is worth noting some potential positives. Increased engagement from the judiciary could lead to greater transparency, especially if reforms such as video sessions and more public access to judicial proceedings are implemented. This would foster a system where the judiciary becomes more accountable and open to scrutiny.

While the ordinance route is not ideal, there are opportunities for progress in judicial reform that cannot be overlooked. The ongoing conversation around transparency, judicial autonomy, and public engagement should be encouraged, forming part of a broader dialogue on how best to reshape the system in a way that genuinely serves justice and the public interest.