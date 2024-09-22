Sunday, September 22, 2024
Lahore win 1st Punjab Inter-Division Dodgeball Championship

September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Lahore Division emerged victorious in the 1st Punjab Inter-Division Dodgeball Championship. Lahore triumphed in both the fabric and foam ball categories, securing the titles in each final. In the two-day event held at the Nishtar Park Gymnasium Hall, Lahore claimed a one-sided victory over Multan in the fabric category final, defeating them by 16-4. In the foam ball final, Lahore overcame Sargodha with a 6-4 win to be crowned champions. In the foam ball category, Sahiwal secured third place, while Faisalabad claimed third in the fabric ball category. Pakistan Dodgeball Federation President Mian Rizwan Ali was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Other dignitaries present included Pakistan Baseball Federation Secretary Syed Fakhar Shah, Punjab Dodgeball VP Rana Azar, Ch Faqir Hussain, Abid Dogar and Amir Bhatti. In the end, the guests distributed medals and trophies among the winners.  

