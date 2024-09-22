Sunday, September 22, 2024
Lakki Marwat Police releases list of most wanted terrorists

Web Desk
12:12 PM | September 22, 2024
National

Lakki Marwat Police have released a list of 73 most wanted terrorists, including their names, addresses, and details of their accomplices.

As per details, the individuals on the list are reportedly involved in extremist activities, extortion, and bomb blasts. Police teams have been instructed to intensify operations against these terrorists and their associates.

In a related development, the Pakistan Army continues its intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting terrorist hideouts. According to a statement from the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least 37 terrorists have been killed and 14 others wounded since operations began on August 20.

On the night of August 28 and 29, Pakistan Army troops launched a successful assault on locations associated with the Fitna-Al-Khwarij group. After a fierce exchange of fire, 12 members of the group were killed, according to ISPR. The ongoing IBOs have dealt significant blows to Fitna-Al-Khwarij and its affiliates, with 37 terrorists neutralized and 14 critically injured so far.

ISPR emphasized that these operations will continue until peace is restored in the region and the terrorist group is fully eliminated. The security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, the statement added.

Web Desk

National

