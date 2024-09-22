Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Larkana Police arrest 11 suspects with weapons, stolen bikes, expensive phones

NEWS WIRE
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Larkana police arrested 11 suspects from different areas of Larkana and claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs, stolen motorcycles, 2 valuable mobile phones and stolen goods on Saturday. In this connection, Keti Mumtaz Police arrested 3 accused persons Muhammad Qasim Narejo, Ismail Narejo and Imamuddin Narejo, Ratodero Police arrested 2 undercover suspects Manoor  Mochi and Sajid  Sunani, Dari Police  arrested 2 wanted suspects Aratan Jatoi and Yasin Jatoi with the stolen motorcycle. Similarly, Akram Kalhoro wanted by Sachal Police Radhi Dero with pistol without license, Ali Goharabad Police drug dealer arrested Tariq Jatoi with 1 kg of 600 grams of hashish, Market Police accused Zubair Mirbahr with 45 grams of opium. Taluka Larkana police have arrested the accused Hanif Bugti along with 5 bottles of liquor. On the other hand, Dari police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of Mukesh Kumar, valuable mobile phone of Hanan Khan, Sehar police recovered stolen goods of Nisar Ahmed Gadhi, valuable mobile phone of Ali Raza Jat and stolen motorcycle of Dhamrah police rocovered motor bike from Ghous Bakhsh.  

Cycling rally inspires community spirit

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1726927406.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024