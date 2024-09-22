Man kills son, daughter-in-law over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH/Lodhran/Bahawalpur/Sargodha - A man killed his son and daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute at Shahzad Colony Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 30-year old Shahid Hussain s/o Ghulam Shabbir had a dispute with his family members over some domestic issues. On Saturday, he exchanged arguments with his father, Ghulam Shabbir. In a fit of anger, Ghulam Shabbir shot his son Shahid Hussain and daughter-in-law dead. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon from his possession. Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police started an investigation into the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy, police sources added.

Driver sustain injuries after bus overturned

A bus driver sustained injuries as the bus overturned turtle near Shujabad road Lodhran, here on Saturday. According to rescue officials, a coaster bus was travelling to Galewal from Multan to pick labourers. The break of the bus failed near Shujabad road while taking turn and it overturned. As a result, the driver sustained injuries. Rescue team rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the victim. The injured was identified as Muhammad Abid r/o Jallah Arain Lodhran.

Man killed in aerial firing

A man was shot killed in aerial firing in a marriage ceremony in area of Musafir Khana district,here on Saturday. The police spokesperson said that ceremony of a marriage was underway in Mauza Warhail where a youth opened aerial firing as sign of celebrations of the marriage.Resultantly,A man died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas(30) r/o Muradpur. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for morgue. Further investigation was underway.

Man killed after being hit by train

A man was killed by train while crossing rail track near Deen colony in the limits of factory area police,here on Saturday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad zafar(55) r/o Deen colony was crossing the rail track while a train hit him.He suffered critical injuries and died in hospital. The dead body was handed over to heirs. Meanwhile, The district police arrested 13 criminals across the district,here on Saturday. According to police spokesperson, the teams raided at various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor,12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.