Massive protest held outside UN offices in Geneva against India

A massive protest was organized in front of the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and the ongoing sham elections. The protest took place during the United Nations Human Rights Council session, with protesters raising a strong voice for Kashmir’s cause.

During the demonstration, participants waved Kashmir flags and held placards with anti-India slogans. The crowd also chanted powerful slogans against Indian Prime Minister Modi and his government, including "Modi is a terrorist," "India is a terrorist," and "We demand freedom for Kashmir." The atmosphere was charged with calls for Kashmir's freedom, with slogans such as "We will achieve freedom" and "Freedom is our right."

Speakers at the rally condemned India's sham elections in Kashmir, stating that no sensible person in the world would accept such a staged process. They reaffirmed that Kashmiris seek only freedom and will not settle for anything less than the right to self-determination. The leaders vowed to continue sacrificing for Kashmir's freedom, stating that they would persist in their struggle, even if it takes a thousand years. They emphasized that future generations will continue the fight for Kashmir until freedom is achieved.

The Kashmiri political leaders also addressed the international community, urging action against India’s atrocities and illegal occupation in Kashmir. They warned that the world's silent and indifferent institutions would be continuously called out until Kashmiris are granted their freedom.

The protest was led by senior Kashmiri leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Ashraf and was attended by prominent figures, including Chaudhry Yaseen, Altaf Wani, Professor Dr. Shagufta, Mirza Sajid Jarral, Naeem Chaudhry, and Chaudhry Gulzar Langrial. Hundreds of Kashmiris and Pakistanis from across the UK and Europe joined the protest, making it a significant event in raising awareness for the Kashmir cause.