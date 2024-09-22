Sunday, September 22, 2024
Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls for institutions to adhere to constitutional roles

Web Desk
10:41 PM | September 22, 2024
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, emphasized on Sunday that all institutions in the country must operate within their constitutional limits. Speaking at an event in Karachi, he remarked that many institutions are underperforming because the constitution is not being followed.

He highlighted that the ongoing political instability has made economic recovery a monumental challenge, but expressed optimism about the business community’s growing interest in modern technology. He pointed out that the IT sector holds significant potential for generating more revenue.

Rehman also noted that the global economic environment remains unfavorable, and political polarization in Pakistan is exacerbating efforts to achieve economic progress.

