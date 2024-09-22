MDCAT 2024-25 concludes in Sindh amid mismanagement controversy

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for the 2024-25 academic year, organized by Dow University of Health Sciences, concluded on Saturday in Sindh. The test saw over 38,000 students, both male and female, sitting for the exam at multiple locations across the province.

Key venues included NED University and Dow University's Ojha Campus Cricket Ground in Karachi, with additional centers set up in Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Larkana, and Sukkur. Dow University's Ojha Campus hosted 6,846 students, while 6,000 candidates took the test at NED University. In other locations, Jamshoro saw more than 12,659 participants, Larkana had 4,800, Nawabshah accommodated 2,800, and 5,500 students attended in Sukkur.

Despite the large turnout, the event was marred by complaints from parents and students about mismanagement. Parents expressed frustration over last-minute directives, particularly a rule requiring female students to remove jewelry before entering the exam centers. This caused distress and led to accusations of unfair treatment, particularly toward female candidates.

Many parents criticized Dow University's management for what they described as unprofessional conduct and called on the Sindh government to take immediate action against the institution. Concerns about malpractice and mismanagement have surrounded the MDCAT 2024 exam, with Dow University coming under fire for its role in organizing the test for the third consecutive time.

In response to these concerns, the Sindh Home Department enforced strict security measures, including the implementation of Section 144 around exam centers and the installation of mobile jammers to prevent cheating. Additionally, mobile phones and electronic devices were banned inside the exam centers, and only test-takers were allowed on the premises.

The controversy has sparked calls for greater transparency and improvements in the administration of future MDCAT exams.