MDCAT test being held across Pakistan amid strict security

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) is currently being held across Pakistan under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

In Sindh, six examination centers have been established across the province. To prevent cheating, the Sindh Home Department has implemented Section 144 around the exam centers.

According to a notification issued by the department, students are prohibited from carrying mobile phones, wallets, or any electronic devices during the exam. Mobile phone signals will also be blocked as jammers are being installed at the test centers to ensure security.

In Punjab, 82,500 aspiring medical students are taking the MDCAT at 26 centers across 12 districts, with eight centers in Lahore alone. Test centers have also been set up in Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Rahim Yar Khan. Mobile and internet services within a 500-meter radius of the exam centers have been suspended from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended her best wishes to the candidates, expressing confidence in their success. "Hard work never goes in vain," she remarked, encouraging students by saying, "Inshallah, you will be successful." She also assured that every effort is being made to ensure a hassle-free exam experience for all candidates.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 42,300 students are participating in the MDCAT across 13 centers in the province, with six of them located in Peshawar. Khyber Medical University is responsible for managing the examination process.

Each center in the province is being closely monitored by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Assistant Commissioner to ensure smooth proceedings. Section 144 has also been imposed around all test centers, restricting any gatherings near the examination venues to maintain order.