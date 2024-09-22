PAF’s Imad lifts Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series title

LAHORE - Muhammad Imad Gul of Pakistan Air Force was crowned champion of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series, held at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The four-day tournament, organized by Pakistan Navy and supported by Friends of Pakistan Squash, concluded with exciting performances from emerging players. In the men’s final, Imad Gul triumphed over Sakhiullah from Punjab, winning 3-1 with scores of 3-11, 6-11, 11-7, and 8-11. In the boys’ U-19 final, Muhammad Zaman dominated Abdul Basit, securing a swift 3-0 victory with scores of 6-11, 8-11, and 7-11, wrapping up the match in just 22 minutes.The U-14 final saw Sulaiman Khan defeating Fazal ur Rehman 3-2, winning by 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, and 8-11. The tournament, backed by numerous supporters including Atif Wasi, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Khan, and Hassan Wahla, distributed a prize pool of Rs 415,000 among the top performers. Squash legend Jahangir Khan graced the closing ceremony and presented the awards to the players.