Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PAF’s Imad lifts Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series title

PAF’s Imad lifts Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series title
Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Muhammad Imad Gul of Pakistan Air Force was crowned champion of the Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series, held at the PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex. The four-day tournament, organized by Pakistan Navy and supported by Friends of Pakistan Squash, concluded with exciting performances from emerging players. In the men’s final, Imad Gul triumphed over Sakhiullah from Punjab, winning 3-1 with scores of 3-11, 6-11, 11-7, and 8-11. In the boys’ U-19 final, Muhammad Zaman dominated Abdul Basit, securing a swift 3-0 victory with scores of 6-11, 8-11, and 7-11, wrapping up the match in just 22 minutes.The U-14 final saw Sulaiman Khan defeating Fazal ur Rehman 3-2, winning by 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11, and 8-11. The tournament, backed by numerous supporters including Atif Wasi, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Khan, and Hassan Wahla, distributed a prize pool of Rs 415,000 among the top performers. Squash legend Jahangir Khan graced the closing ceremony and presented the awards to the players.

Traffic cop, passerby killed in firing of robbers

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1726927406.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024