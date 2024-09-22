Pakistan, China agree to conduct joint police and paramilitary forces exercises

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to conduct joint police and paramilitary forces exercises either in former’s Xinjiang region or latter’s Gilgit-Baltistan territory to ensure security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides enhancing cross-border cooperation to end transnational crimes.

It was also decided that police officers of Gilgit-Baltistan would get training at the Xinjiang Police Academy in China. The agreement was reached in a meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo.

The Federal Minister for Interior warmly welcomed Minister Chen Mingguo and his delegation upon their arrival at the Ministry of Interior, said a statement issued by the interior ministry. During the meeting, it was agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields including counterterrorism, cross-border cooperation, anti-smuggling, and anti-narcotics efforts.

Both sides discussed Pakistan-China relations, particularly with Xinjiang, and matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was of the view that comprehensive measures should be taken against terrorism, which is a global issue. It was also decided that a Pakistani delegation led by the Federal Secretary of Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha would soon visit Xinjiang to enhance mutual cooperation.

Chinese Minister Chen Mingguo invited Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Xinjiang.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that Xinjiang province was of vital importance for Pakistan in its relations with China. “Besides being Pakistan’s neighbour, we have a 600-kilometer-long border with Xinjiang,” he said, adding that the CPEC project also passes through the Chinese region.

He emphasized that Pakistan wanted to completely eliminate smuggling of drugs, arms, and all other goods. He noted that the visit of the Pakistani delegation to Xinjiang would open new avenues for strengthening mutual cooperation.

Minister Chen Mingguo expressed the desire to enhance relations with Pakistan in all fields. He said that terrorism was a common problem, adding that Xinjiang had suffered from it for many years. He highlighted that Pakistan could benefit from Xinjiang’s experience in counter-terrorism. The Chinese delegation included Xinjiang’s Deputy Secretary of the Committee of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Executive Director General of Police, and Vice President of Xinjiang Police Academy. Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Special Secretary Interior Waqas Ali Mahmood and Additional Secretary Interior Nazar Muhammad Buzdar were also present on the occasion.