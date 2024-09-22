Pakistan Study Centre organises seminar, camp for Thalassemia

HYDERABAD - The Pakistan Study Centre (PSC), University of Sindh, in collaboration with ESSA Lab and the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Galaxy organized a health awareness seminar on Saturday, focusing on thalassemia and related health issues. Addressing the event Director PSC Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar stressed the importance of the vital role that the youth could play in community service. “The youth are the backbone of society and their involvement in community outreach is essential for societal progress,” he believed. He said that awareness seminars always equipped students with the knowledge and skills to address critical health challenges within their communities. Dr Mahesar also emphasized on the importance of sports activities for maintaining good health. “Physical activities are not just a means of recreation, but a fundamental part of a healthy lifestyle,” he said and added that regular participation in sports strengthened the human body, improved mental well-being and played a preventive role in many health issues. The keynote speaker Dr Seema Laghari provided an insightful overview of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder that affected the body’s ability to produce hemoglobin. She explained different types and symptoms of the condition, along with treatment options such as regular blood transfusions, iron chelation therapy and bone marrow or stem cell transplantation. She also highlighted the importance of preventive screening and genetic counseling, especially in regions where thalassemia was prevalent. She urged couples to be screened before planning for children. Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro district, Riaz Wassan, visited the medical camp and lauded the PSC for organizing the event. He pledged his continued support for fostering collaboration between the administration and academia and for promoting health awareness initiatives for the youth. The event was attended by the President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Imdad Ali Bughio, Dr Ghulam Akber Mahesar, Dr Ghazala Panhwar, Dr Abdul Razaque Channa, Dr Zareen, Majid Noonari and Irshad Burfat. Following the seminar, members of the Health and Sports Club at the PSC assisted in organizing a blood donation camp, further contributing to the success of the initiative.