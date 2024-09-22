PCB hosts 'connection camp' to shape future of Pakistan cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a high-level "Connection Camp" on Monday at a local hotel, aimed at establishing a unified vision for the future of Pakistan cricket.

This strategic gathering comes after a series of consultations led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with former cricketers since he assumed office earlier this year. The camp will feature nine of Pakistan’s top cricketers, including Babar Azam (white-ball captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood (red-ball captain). Key coaching staff, including head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and High Performance specialist David Reid, will also attend.

The day-long session, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB leadership team, will focus on defining a shared vision and establishing a roadmap to restore the pride and excellence that has been synonymous with Pakistan cricket since its Test status in 1952.

A key goal of the camp is to strengthen the collaboration between players and the PCB, with the board reaffirming its support to help players achieve strategic objectives. Players are expected to take a leading role in inspiring the next generation of cricketers through outstanding performances.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of the Connection Camp in uniting efforts to revive Pakistan cricket's former glory. "Our goal is to identify key issues, promote open dialogue, and collectively agree on a strategic path forward. By addressing challenges head-on, we aim to set clear, actionable goals that meet the expectations of our passionate cricket fans."

He expressed optimism that the session, building on prior discussions with former cricketers, would lead to a results-driven strategy aimed at improving player management and team performance. "This is the first step in reshaping Pakistan cricket, and the PCB will continue these collaborative efforts to ensure long-term success with fans at the heart of our mission," Naqvi added.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood highlighted the significance of the initiative for players. "This is a pivotal moment for us. We’re fully committed to working with the PCB to restore the pride and passion Pakistan cricket is known for. These discussions will set a strong course for the future, and we are excited to be part of this collaborative effort."

Outcomes of the session are expected to include performance benchmarks, player development programs, and strategies to enhance grassroots cricket, aligning with the PCB’s vision of not only improving immediate team performance but ensuring long-term excellence in the sport.

Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie welcomed the opportunity for open dialogue between coaching staff and players, stating, "We are all striving toward the same goal—raising the standard of Pakistan cricket and building a winning culture."

Meanwhile, white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten affirmed his responsibility to create the best environment for players to thrive. "We will focus on refining our white-ball cricket approach to meet international competition standards, ensuring the people of Pakistan are proud of their national team," Kirsten said.