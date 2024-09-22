Petroleum minister holds round table meetings with Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik held round table meetings with Chinese companies at Pakistan pavilion set up at the 8th Silk Route Expo in Xian, China. Leading petroleum sector companies of Pakistan are participating in the expo to conclude investments with the Chinese companies. The companies include Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Thar Coal Energy Board. Opening the discussion forum, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik laid down the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. He urged the companies to provide full facilitation in partnering with Pakistani companies in joint ventures whether individually or with consortium. The key areas the companies are partnering are oil and gas exploration, refinery upgradation, coal conversion and regasification. Dr Musadik Malik added that we have one of the largest reserves of coal and we are committed to create value from our resources while protecting the environment. Moreover, production of green and blue hydrogen and ammonia is being considered. “We will become technology partners, joint venture partners”, remarked Dr Musadik Malik. Large number of Chinese companies took part in the discussions.