Sunday, September 22, 2024
PM arrives in London en route to US ahead of UNGA session

Web Desk
9:58 AM | September 22, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London on Saturday night for a two-day stay before heading to New York to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He was received at Luton Airport by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, along with officials from the UK government.

The prime minister is scheduled to depart for the United States on September 23. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Shehbaz stated, “Departing for New York to represent Pakistan at the 79th UN General Assembly. Looking forward to a busy week full of engagements.”

He added that the discussions would focus on global issues, promoting peace, development, and climate action, and emphasized, "We will present Pakistan’s perspective to the world."

