PM Shehbaz urges focus on economic recovery over political chaos

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday emphasized the need for political stability to ensure Pakistan’s economic recovery, stating that the public had rejected the politics of chaos and prioritized sound economic policies to address inflation and improve living standards.

In a statement from the PM Office, the prime minister stressed that the people want solutions to their economic challenges, particularly inflation, rather than rallies and political gatherings. “The public seeks a reduction in inflation, solutions to their problems, and economic betterment,” he said.

PM Shehbaz urged political leaders to shift their focus toward addressing the economic concerns of the masses. “We will hold rallies in 2028; right now, it is time to work hard to fulfill the pledges made to the people,” he stated, adding that political disorder would hinder efforts to provide relief to the public.

He highlighted the importance of political stability for economic progress, warning that political unrest would negatively impact the country’s recovery. “Economic recovery is tied to political stability; political chaos means affecting the process of providing relief to the people,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister lauded the public’s support in promoting political stability, noting that national unity is essential for a prosperous future. “National unity for political stability will prove to be the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright economic future and relief from inflation,” he remarked.

Addressing the broader challenges facing the country, PM Shehbaz called for collaboration between political parties, institutions, and provinces to tackle issues such as economic difficulties and terrorism. “To tackle economic challenges and terrorism, the nation, political parties, institutions, and provinces must work together,” he urged.

Reflecting on the country's past political instability, he lamented that much time had been wasted in political chaos and urged all stakeholders to prioritize national interest. “Wasting more time is not in the interest of the country and the nation,” he added.

On the economic front, the prime minister expressed optimism, stating that inflation had returned to single digits and that Pakistan's overall economic situation was improving. He cited key indicators such as rising exports, the stability of the rupee, increasing remittances, and declining interest rates as positive signs of progress.

Looking ahead, PM Shehbaz stressed that the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) program should be Pakistan’s last, emphasizing that true success would be achieved if the country no longer needed such programs. “If this is our last IMF program, it will be a true success,” he remarked.

He also warned against the use of abusive language, violence, and chaos, calling on provinces and institutions to play their role in resolving the public’s problems and contributing to the country’s progress.