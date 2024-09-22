Sunday, September 22, 2024
PM to represent Pakistan at UNGA session in New York

Web Desk
5:29 PM | September 22, 2024
National

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan in high-level segment of 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his address at General Assembly, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity.

He will emphasize the importance of addressing long-standing issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the question of Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif will urge the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia.

