Polio virus confirmed in Mohmand

Mohmand - The polio virus has resurfaced in the tribal district of Mohmand, with a case confirmed in a nine-month-old girl named Husna, daughter of Barkat Shah, from Union Council Sando Khel in Safi Tehsil, according to health department sources.

A report from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department stated that Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Shakeel Ahmad, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rafiq Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Usman Hamza, and Tehsildar Siyar Khan, along with District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) staff, visited the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Sandu Khel and the residence of Rehmat Shah in the area.

ADC Shakeel Ahmad confirmed that records showed the child had received three doses of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV); however, she missed routine immunization. The father corroborated this information during an interview.

The ADC indicated that further technical investigations and treatment options would be communicated by the DEOC in due course.

DC Yasir Hassan told the media that an inquiry is underway to determine the source of the virus.

He noted that the National Coordinator of the Polio National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) would visit on Monday to assess whether the virus originated from Afghanistan or another district.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the virus transmission, and there may have been lapses in the injectable vaccine doses,” Mr. Yasir stated.

It is worth mentioning that the last polio case in the area was reported in 2019, involving a six-month-old child in the Warsak UC tehsil Baizai border areas of Mohmand district.

In response to the new case, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur took stern notice and ordered an inquiry. He directed the Health Secretary to immediately suspend the District Health Officer (DHO) and Polio Coordinator, emphasizing that all responsible parties for the failed polio campaign in Mohmand district should be identified.

The Chief Minister further stated that action would be taken against relevant government officials and staff from partner institutions. He stressed the need to maintain high standards in polio campaigns across all districts, asserting that there would be no compromise on quality.

He highlighted that eliminating the polio virus from the province remains a top priority for the provincial government and vowed to continue efforts to eradicate the virus.

“Everyone must play their part in this effort. Parents, teachers, and religious scholars should support government initiatives,” he added. The Chief Minister also announced that the government would provide treatment and support for the affected girl.