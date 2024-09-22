Sunday, September 22, 2024
Power Division recovers over Rs114bn in nationwide crackdown on electricity theft

Web Desk
12:47 PM | September 22, 2024
National

The Power Division has recovered more than Rs114 billion during a countrywide crackdown on power theft, initiated as part of government and military efforts to revive the economy.

Over 84,500 individuals involved in electricity theft have been arrested.

In September alone, over Rs1 billion was recovered from electricity thieves in cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad.

This crackdown was launched on September 6 last year by the caretaker federal government to reduce the growing circular debt in the power sector. The power minister revealed that Pakistan's 10 distribution companies face annual losses of Rs589 billion, primarily due to electricity theft and unpaid bills.

Widespread protests erupted across the country in response to inflated power bills, with some demonstrations turning violent.

