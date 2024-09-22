‘Pride of KP Awards’ at 5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit on Oct 9-10

Peshawar - The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Metrix Pakistan are thrilled to announce that during the upcoming 5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, scheduled for October 9-10 at the University of Malakand, the ‘Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards’ will be presented to outstanding individuals.

These awards aim to identify and celebrate achievers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have made significant impacts in their communities and the province. Applications for the ‘Pride of KP Awards’ are currently being accepted online at metrix.pk/prideofkp. The awards seek to honour those who have made meaningful contributions without prior recognition.

“Recognizing local talent is crucial,” said Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a land of opportunity, home to hardworking individuals who have achieved remarkable goals.”

Metrix Pakistan aims to showcase and promote the talents of those who contribute significantly to society. The award ceremony is designed to highlight and celebrate the top young minds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their efforts.

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit serves as a platform for future leaders, young entrepreneurs, and change-makers to engage in meaningful discussions, share ideas, and make a lasting impact. Key components of the summit will include workshops, an expo, and sessions aimed at empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One of the main attractions will be ‘The Pride of KP Awards,’ recognising achievements in education, healthcare, information technology, entrepreneurship, climate change, and more. The awards ceremony will take place at the University of Malakand on October 10.