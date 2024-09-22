Princess Kate impresses fans with charming looks after completing chemotherapy treatment

LONDON - Pictures of Kate Middleton from before her marriage to Prince William have recently surfaced on social media, and fans are loving them. The Princess of Wales, who has just announced her return to work after completing chemotherapy treatment, is celebrated for her elegance and unique sense of style. However, her wardrobe was quite different in her younger years—like many students, she enjoyed letting loose during wild nights out at the University of St Andrews with her future husband. A TikTok account shared a montage of nostalgic snapshots that have captivated viewers. The video, featuring ABBA’s hit song “Money Money Money,” includes text overlaying the images reading “Kate Middleton Before.” The first photo captures the princess leaving Waitrose in tracksuit bottoms and a waterproof jacket, carrying shopping bags, while subsequent images depict her and a younger William enjoying themselves in their university town of Fife. Another photo shows Kate beaming at her husband, while others reveal her climbing out of what appears to be a black cab. One particularly sweet image captures Kate and William in matching university hoodies. “Looks like a normal college student to me,” one person wrote. “She looks so fun,” said another. “You can’t buy elegance. She is pure through and through and also comes from a privileged background prior to being a royal!” a third chimed in. Meanwhile a fourth chimed in: “She’s always been fashionable for the times.” Kate and William famously crossed paths while studying at the University of St Andrews, where they both enrolled in 2001. Initially, the Princess of Wales was pursuing a degree in psychology but later switched her focus to art history, while William began with art history before transitioning to geography in his second year. They first met in their halls of residence during their freshman year and graduated in 2005, each earning a 2:1 in their respective fields. In the meanwhile, Princess Kate received shocking news as she marked her comeback to work after completing her chemotherapy. For the unversed, the Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle which focused on her early childhood project. Earlier, The Telegraph reported that the meeting was Catherine’s first royal engagement after she announced her positive cancer update in an emotional video. Now, Dickie Arbiter, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s press spokesman addressed the future Queen’s royal comeback reports. In conversation with The Express, he said, “It will be a slow adjustment to getting back on duty and we mustn’t expect anything mammoth overnight.

The PR expert shared that Kate’s meeting with her team is a “good sign” that she is “engaging with other people other than just her family.” However, Dickie has advised the Princess not to “rush” her comeback to make people happy. He said, “We shouldn’t be pushing her and she certainly shouldn’t be pushing herself to keep people happy that she is coming back, she will do it gradually and in her time … She’s not out of the woods yet and we must allow her to pace herself.”