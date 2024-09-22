Sunday, September 22, 2024
Religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik to visit Pakistan next month

INP
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik along with Sheikh Faruk Naik has announced a visit to Pakistan this year. The official account of Dr Zakir Naik on social media website X announced that he and Sheikh Faruk will visit Pakistan on the invitation of the Government of Pakistan. The social media post also mentioned the schedule of Dr Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan, which stated that he would address public gatherings in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. According to the schedule released by the official account, Dr Zakir will speak in Karachi on October 5-6, Lahore on October 12-13 and Islamabad on October 19 and 20. The social media post stated that his address would also be broadcast live on the religious TV channel Peace TV.

