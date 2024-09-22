Rs1.55m released for medical expenses of police personnel

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs. 1.55 million for the medical expenses of police personnel suffering from serious illnesses.

According to details, Lahore Police’s driver constable Faisal Shehzad has been provided Rs. 500,000 for eye treatment, security constable Saleem ullah has been granted Rs. 200,000 for cancer treatment, and constable Muhammad Saleem of Lahore Police has been given Rs. 200,000 for leg and knee surgery; Rs. 250,000 has been allocated for the knee surgery of the wife of retired DSP Raja Sadaqat Ali. Constable Muhammad Shakeel from Faisalabad has been provided with Rs. 200,000 for an eye operation. Additionally, an employee of the Welfare Branch has been granted Rs. 200,000 for major surgery. The Welfare Branch had forwarded these medical cases to IG Punjab after scrutinizing the documents received from across the province.

The IG Punjab emphasized that every possible effort is being made to ensure the best health welfare for police personnel and their families. MOUs have been signed with hospitals to provide quality and affordable treatment, and financial assistance for medical expenses is also being provided. Steps will continue through police welfare sources for the health welfare of the force, he added.

Police performance targets reviewed

An important meeting was held on Saturday at the Central Police Office here under the chairmanship of Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, with the participation of RPOs, DPOs, and traffic officers from Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions via video link. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, performance targets under the “Key Performance Indicators” were reviewed. Crime control, hardcore policing, traffic management, and performance of service centers were discussed, while the registration of FIRs, investigation, and challan matters, law & order handling, and the progress on resolving complaints received on 1787 were also reviewed. The protection of women and vulnerable groups, administrative matters, citizen relief, security, and service delivery issues also came under discussion.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan directed that immediate contact should be ensured with complainants of 1787 IGP complaint center for speedy resolution. He also instructed to accelerate operations against drugs, illegal arms, and organized crime. Shehzada Sultan emphasized further actions to improve crime control through effective field patrolling and response time improvement.

Additional IG Operations Punjab directed that a crackdown on encroachments and smog should be intensified in collaboration with district administrations, the rate of driving license issuance should be increased, and the easy provision of digital facilities at service centers should be ensured. DIG IAB Ameen Bukhari, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.