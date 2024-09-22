Saim’s heroics lead Panthers to 20-run victory over Stallions

LAHORE - The Panthers secured their third consecutive victory in the Champions One-Day Cup, edging out the Stallions by 20 runs in a high-scoring encounter at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 345, the Stallions fell short at 324, despite a late fightback by Zaman Khan, whose quickfire cameo ignited hopes of an unlikely victory. Earlier, stand-in captain Saim Ayub played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ formidable total of 344/7 with a brilliant century.

The 22-year-old Saim Ayub, leading in the absence of Shadab Khan, crafted a commanding 156 off 130 deliveries, featuring 13 boundaries and seven sixes at a strike rate of 120. His stellar knock set the tone for the innings and anchored the Panthers’ charge.

Saim was well-supported by opener Azan Awais, who contributed a steady 51 off 77 balls in a 138-run opening stand. Abrar Ahmed eventually broke the partnership, but the Panthers continued to pile on the runs, with wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan smashing an explosive 75 off just 47 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

After Usman’s dismissal at 254 in the 39th over, the Panthers experienced a minor collapse, losing Saim Ayub in the 46th over for 156, followed by a string of quick wickets. Contributions from Mubasir Khan (18), Haider Ali (8), and Arafat Minhas (1) were short-lived, but a late surge from Rizwan Mehmood (14* off 9) helped the Panthers reach a challenging total.

Zaman Khan was the standout bowler for the Stallions, claiming 4 wickets, including the key dismissal of Ayub. The Panthers have secured a spot in the qualifiers, where they will face the Markhors on September 24.

Scores in Brief

PANTHERS 344 for 7 (Ayub 156, Usman 75, Zaman 4-90) beat STALLIONS 324 (Tahir 109, Talat 63, Mubasir 3-77) by 20 runs.