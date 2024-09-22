Sunday, September 22, 2024
Saim’s heroics lead Panthers to 20-run victory over Stallions

Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Panthers secured their third consecutive victory in the Champions One-Day Cup, edging out the Stallions by 20 runs in a high-scoring encounter at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 345, the Stallions fell short at 324, despite a late fightback by Zaman Khan, whose quickfire cameo ignited hopes of an unlikely victory. Earlier, stand-in captain Saim Ayub played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ formidable total of 344/7 with a brilliant century.

The 22-year-old Saim Ayub, leading in the absence of Shadab Khan, crafted a commanding 156 off 130 deliveries, featuring 13 boundaries and seven sixes at a strike rate of 120. His stellar knock set the tone for the innings and anchored the Panthers’ charge.

Saim was well-supported by opener Azan Awais, who contributed a steady 51 off 77 balls in a 138-run opening stand. Abrar Ahmed eventually broke the partnership, but the Panthers continued to pile on the runs, with wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan smashing an explosive 75 off just 47 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Traffic cop, passerby killed in firing of robbers

After Usman’s dismissal at 254 in the 39th over, the Panthers experienced a minor collapse, losing Saim Ayub in the 46th over for 156, followed by a string of quick wickets. Contributions from Mubasir Khan (18), Haider Ali (8), and Arafat Minhas (1) were short-lived, but a late surge from Rizwan Mehmood (14* off 9) helped the Panthers reach a challenging total.

Zaman Khan was the standout bowler for the Stallions, claiming 4 wickets, including the key dismissal of Ayub. The Panthers have secured a spot in the qualifiers, where they will face the Markhors on September 24.

Scores in Brief

PANTHERS 344 for 7 (Ayub 156, Usman 75, Zaman 4-90) beat STALLIONS 324 (Tahir 109, Talat 63, Mubasir 3-77) by 20 runs.

