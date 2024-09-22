Sherpao calls for unity to strengthen Parliament, democracy

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday urged political forces to unite in order to strengthen both parliament and democracy. Speaking at a meeting with QWP office-bearers from Swat and Buner districts, he expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting addressed the current political climate and discussed strategies to bolster the QWP at the grassroots level. Sherpao highlighted the ongoing political instability, noting its detrimental effects on the country’s economy and emphasizing that economic stability is linked to political stability.

He criticized the government’s consideration of a constitutional package aimed at preserving its “puppet” administration, asserting that such efforts would be futile amid existing political polarization. Sherpao pointed out that the government convened a joint session of parliament at midnight to pass a constitutional amendment, yet many lawmakers had not even read the draft legislation and blindly agreed to support it.

He questioned the establishment of a constitutional court, arguing that the judiciary was already fulfilling its role, and suggested that the move could lead to division within the Supreme Court. Sherpao recalled that it was the QWP leadership that suggested the name “Pakhtunkhwa” for the province, as noted in the report of the 18th Amendment.

The QWP leader stressed that all state institutions must operate within constitutional boundaries to strengthen democracy and guide the country toward progress. He did not dismiss the possibility of fresh general elections to end the “hybrid” system imposed after the 2024 elections, underscoring the need for parliamentary supremacy and the importance of allowing the public to elect their true representatives.

Sherpao emphasized that political experiments should cease to allow democracy to flourish, asserting that a genuinely elected government could effectively serve the people’s welfare. He advised the government to stop victimizing political opponents, warning that such actions would backfire.

He was also critical of the provincial government, stating that the PTI leadership showed little concern for securing the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that bad governance was rampant and the government’s authority was diminishing amid worsening law and order conditions.

Sherpao cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further without corrective measures, alleging rampant corruption and a growing loss of hope and trust among the public in the current government.