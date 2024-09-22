Sindh CM suspends Mirpurkhas DIG, SSP

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister(CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of Mirpurkhas Javed Jaskani. He also suspended Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) of Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Chaudhary. The Chief Secretary(CS) of Sindh Asif Haider Shah has issued a notification in that regard.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has sacked Mirpurkhas DIG and SSP.

Chief secretary issued the suspension notification of Mirpurkhas SSP and DIG and list of allegations on police officers would be issued later on.

According to notification, DIG Javed Jiskani and SSP Asad Chaudhry would report to CPO.

SHO Niaz Khoso, CIA constable Hidayatullah, head constable Lakhmir, CIA center constable Nadir Pervez and constables, Muhammad Saddique, Allah Jario, Farman Ali and Ghulam Qadir had also been dismissed from the office.

Sindh CM spokesperson announced that relevant officers would not vacate headquarters without taking permission from relevant authority.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar informed that CIA SSP and relevant SHO were already suspended as the Sindh government believed in supremacy of law.

He stated that the government never hesitated to issue orders. A letter had been sent to the Establishment Division for action against DIG and SSP.

It is pertinent to note that this development come in the wake of when Shah Nawaz Kunhbar, a Umerkot-based doctor was shot dead by police in an ‘encounter’ in Mirpurkhas and mob set his corpse on fire on allegations of blasphemy.