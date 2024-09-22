Sunday, September 22, 2024
SRSO conducts free livestock vaccination camps in rain affected Mirpurkhas

September 22, 2024
SUKKUR   -   In response to the challenges faced by communities in rain-affected areas, SRSO’s Mirpurkhas office organized free livestock vaccination and treatment camps in villages Obahyo Mangrio, Essa Khan Shar, Mureed Kapri, and Ghazi Khaskheli, said a release here on Saturday. A total of 445 animals, including 357 small animals (goats, sheep) and 88 large animals (cows, buffalos), received vaccinations and treatment to protect against post-rainy season diseases.

This initiative, supported by local community organizations, aims to safeguard the health of livestock - a vital asset for local communities.

