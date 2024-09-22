Stability is crucial for fostering economic growth, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the critical importance of sustainable peace as a foundation for Pakistan’s development. In her message on International Day of Peace being celebrated on Saturday, the CM underscored that lasting stability is crucial for fostering economic growth, social harmony, and overall national progress. Emphasizing the significance of peace, the CM said “Peace is a great blessing, while unrest leads to decline.” CM Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to the martyrs, acknowledging that the sacrifices made for the establishment of peace will always be remembered. She praised the services of security forces, including the military and police, stating, “Their sacrifices for maintaining peace are unforgettable.” The chief minister recognized the efforts of peace advocates, saying that those striving to resolve conflicts deserve commendation. She added from peace, the flowers of prosperity bloom, and happiness spreads everywhere. She urged every member of society to play their part in establishing peace, declaring that “those who choose the path of violence and chaos are enemies of Pakistan’s peace and stability. Sabotaging peace under the guise of differing opinions is condemnable.” The CM prayed that may there be peace and prosperity in Pakistan at all times and everywhere. She also articulated that peace in Kashmir, Palestine, and around the world is a collective dream. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expanded the scope of the “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi” project.

According to the details, free Wi-Fi service has been provided at over 230 locations in Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reach of the free Wi-Fi service in Punjab continues to grow. The Safe City project provides free Wi-Fi at 200 points in Lahore, 10 in Kasur, 15 in Sheikhupura, and 5 in Nankana Sahib. From June 16 until now, in just three months, 7.7 million users have consumed 111 TB of data, with an average availability of 98.7 percent. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority stated that the free internet service is facilitating education, business, and social connections. “We are transforming Punjab into a digital province, and the free Wi-Fi service is an important step in this direction. Citizens are utilizing the free Wi-Fi service to ease their daily lives,” the spokesperson added.