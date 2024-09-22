Staff booked after gold worth millions of rupees ‘disappears’ from bank lockers

HAFIZABAD - Hafizabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) against four employees of a private microfinance bank who were involved in looting customers gold/jewelry worth millions of rupees from the lockers of the bank, police sources said Saturday. Sources in the police said that they are taking effective measures to nab the culprits involved in the robbery. Hafizabad police expressed the hope that all the accused bank employees will be arrested soon. The police had already registered an FIR against the four bank employees involved in the robbery.