State Silence

The recent surge in religiously motivated violence in Pakistan, particularly the series of blasphemy-related incidents, raises deep concerns. In the last month alone, several tragic events have taken place, all of which reflect a troubling pattern. Whether it was the lynching of a blasphemy suspect in Mardan, the brutal mob violence in Sialkot, or other similar incidents, the reaction from the authorities has been shockingly silent. The lack of any government response, particularly from senior officials, underscores a worrying disconnect.

These are not merely religious incidents; they point to a fundamental problem within Pakistan’s police force. The alarming fact is that law enforcement appears to have lost its grip on discipline. When a police force begins acting under the influence of religious ideologies, it risks losing its impartiality, a core principle for any institution responsible for upholding the law. The consequences of this are severe, extending beyond religious matters to a broader institutional breakdown that could undermine the state’s ability to maintain order in other areas as well.

At this critical juncture, the highest levels of government must intervene to ensure transparent and unbiased investigations. Justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to be done. The state has a fundamental duty to protect all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. This series of incidents highlights an urgent need for a more disciplined and accountable police force, one that upholds the law rather than succumbing to religious zealotry. The government must act, and it must act now, before further harm is done.