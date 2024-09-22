Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Terrible sight of ‘revolution,’ ‘popularity’ in Lahore: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Terrible sight of ‘revolution,’ ‘popularity’ in Lahore: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

LAHORE  -   Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday there was a terrible sight of “revolution” and “popularity” in Lahore. Marriyum Aurangzeb gave a statement on the social media website (x) and said that the scheduled time for the PTI meeting started with a low number of supporters and even three dozen seats had not been filled. A failed attempt was made in the “minds” of their supporters by releasing fake and old videos in the last rally through the media. The senior provincial minister said that they have been rejected from Punjab, therefore, efforts are being made to set up an anarchic circus with government employees and government machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  She said that the province’s rescue vehicles, ambulances, bringing cranes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab to spread “political chaos” in the province, is their real face. We are releasing the real scenes so that there is no doubt, she added.

PSX named world's best-performing stock market in 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024