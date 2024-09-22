The Early Bird

The early years of a child’s development are crucial for building social and cognitive skills. However, the business model of many educational institutions, including pre-schools, often disrupts the Montessori system. These institutions frequently prioritise completing the curriculum over fostering essential developmental aspects.

In my own experience, the pre-school my child attends focuses on completing the course and assigning homework, with little emphasis on physical and mental activities. This approach undermines the holistic development so important in early childhood. Although some Montessori schools offer a more balanced educational experience, their high fees make them inaccessible to many families.

Educational authorities must take action to address this issue. There is an urgent need for reform in early childhood education to strike a balance between structured learning and developmental activities. Such reforms would make early education more effective and inclusive, giving every child the best start in life.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islam.