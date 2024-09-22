The Real Battle

The resurgence of militancy in Pakistan’s border areas is the real crisis the nation is grappling with. Amidst a flurry of political controversies and power struggles, this escalating threat is overshadowed, but it should be our top priority. Regardless of political ideology, this is an issue that unites us all as a nation. We cannot afford to let terrorism fester, only turning our attention to it after tragic incidents occur.

The reality is that for far too long, we’ve focused on security threats in fits and starts, allowing critical moments to pass without a sustained, strategic response. Each wave of violence sends us back into shock, but soon enough, the national conversation shifts elsewhere. It’s a pattern we can no longer afford. To eliminate terrorism for good, Pakistan needs a coherent, long-term strategy that addresses root causes, strengthens border security, and prioritises intelligence coordination. This is not just a military issue but one of national security and the safety of every citizen. To prevent a return to the dark days of rampant militancy, the country must unite and commit to a strategy that sees this through, regardless of the changing political winds.

The nation’s leadership, security apparatus, and civil society all have a stake in this. Only by recognising the gravity of the situation and taking swift, decisive action can Pakistan ensure that the hard-won victories against terrorism are not lost. Failing to address this threat will not only endanger our national security but will also jeopardise the prospects of future generations. It’s time we face the real crisis head-on, with the unified resolve it demands, before it spirals beyond control once again.