Sunday, September 22, 2024
Thousands protest across France, demanding Macron's resignation

Thousands protest across France, demanding Macron's resignation
2:15 PM | September 22, 2024
International

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris, Lyon and Marseille on Saturday to demand President Emmanuel Macron's resignation and impeachment.

Macron appointed centrist-right Michel Barnier as prime minister instead of the left-wing coalition's candidate, Lucie Castets.

Protesters accused Macron of ignoring the results of general elections won by the New Popular Front (NFP), a left-green alliance.

Signatures were collected that demanded Macron's removal before his term ends in 2027.

Demonstrators also called for the raising of the minimum wage and lowering the retirement age.

Activists from New Caledonia were also present, drawing attention to the high cost of living in the French overseas territory.

"We're struggling to convince people to vote each time, to explain the real importance of voting" Laly, 23, told Anadolu. She emphasized that Macron's disregard for election results poses a significant problem for democracy.

The protests included members of parliament, activists and Palestine supporters.

International

