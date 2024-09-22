Traffic cop, passerby killed in firing of robbers

KARACHI - Two including a traffic policeman and a passerby were killed in firing of robbers near Paracha Chowk in Shershah area of Karachi.

According to initial reports, the incident was outcome of resistance during robber and the martyred traffic policeman was identified as Khuda Bux while the passerby was identified as Ghausullah.

However, SSP Kimari said that there were contradictory reports regarding firing over resistance during robbery or target killing. He said that both the traffic policeman and passerby stated to be a vendor were critically injured in the firing and were shifted to civil hospital where they expired during treatment.

The SSP said that footages were being acquired from cameras of command and control which would help in further investigations.

Karachi police arrest seven robbers In a series of police encounters across various parts of Karachi, seven robbers were arrested in injured condition.

According to police officials, in Liaquatabad, police arrested two robbers, identified as Sikandar and Rahim, following an exchange of fire near Sindhi Hotel Bridge. The police recovered two 30-bore pistols, loaded magazines, three mobile phones, and a motorcycle from their possession. The injured robbers were

transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Similarly, Sachal police apprehended a street criminal, Sharifullah, in an injured state during a shootout near Quetta Bus Stand on Super Highway. Weapons, ammunition, stolen cash, and mobile phones were recovered, while his accomplice managed to flee. Police confirmed that Sharifullah was involved in multiple street crime incidents and further investigations are underway.

In another operation, Sukhan police arrested two robbers, Abdul Ghaffar and Irshad, after a shootout on Bhains Colony Road No. 5. Two pistols, ammunition, stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle were seized during the arrest.

Lastly, Shah Latif Town police arrested two more robbers, identified as Hamza and Latif, in Sector 21 after an encounter. The police recovered two pistols,

ammunition, stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle. The injured suspects were taken to Abbasi and Jinnah Hospitals for medical care. Police are also investigating their criminal records.