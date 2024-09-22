Sunday, September 22, 2024
Tributes paid to Madam Noor Jehan

98th birth anniversary

Tributes paid to Madam Noor Jehan
September 22, 2024
LAHORE  -  The 98th birth anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan  was  observed on Saturday. Born in Kasur‚ Punjab in 1926 in a family of musicians, she recorded about 10‚000 songs in various languages including Urdu‚ Punjabi and Sindhi. She also exhibited her talent as an actor in films like Chan Way, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan. Malika-e-Tarannum’s national patriotic songs, during 1965 Pak- India war, are an important part of our national history.

She received various awards including Life Time Achievement Award, Presidential Pride Of Performance Award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Noor Jehan died on 23rd of December, 2000, and was buried in Karachi.

