Sunday, September 22, 2024
Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Kashmore road accident

Web Desk
4:42 PM | September 22, 2024
At least two motorcyclists were killed on the spot, and one person was critically injured when their motorcycle was struck by a trailer in the Dera Mor area of Kashmore early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the motorcyclists died instantly after being hit by a trawler, while another person suffered severe injuries in the crash. The victims have been identified as Ali Nawaz Naich and Mohammad Nawaz Naich, both former employees of WAPDA.

A team from Guddu police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies and the injured individual to Civil Hospital Kashmore. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

