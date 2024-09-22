Two teenage girls found murdered in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD - Police on early Saturday recovered bodies of two unidentified teenage girls from Jaranwala. Police investigators say both the young girls were killed brutally. The CPO directed the SP Jaranwala to submit a report of the incident after a probe and ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special team was constituted under the supervision of the SP Jaranwala who started an investigation to identify the bodies and trace the killers, he added. Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the tragic incident after the recovery of two girls’ dead bodies on Satyana Road, Jaranwala. The CM sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police. Expressing her deep condolences, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, emphasising the need for swift justice and thorough investigations into the tragic incident. The police have been directed to intensify their efforts in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the case. Meanwhile, a police spokesman said that wife of accused Akmal had left his house and settled in her parents’ house in Toba Tek Singh. Their two daughters, including Eman Fatima, 6, and Noor Fatima, 7, reportedly insisted on living with their mother due to which the accused allegedly strangled them in Allama Iqbal Colony.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to prove the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused. D-Type Colony police conducted raids and arrested Akmal while further investigation was under progress.