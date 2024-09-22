Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UN chief calls for 'more inclusive' multilateralism to respond to challenges

UN chief calls for 'more inclusive' multilateralism to respond to challenges
Anadolu
3:40 PM | September 22, 2024
International

UN Secretary-Guterres Antonio Guterres said Saturday that a "more inclusive" multilateralism is needed to meet current challenges.

"We saw our multilateral institutions ailing – unable to respond to contemporary challenges, let alone those of tomorrow," Guterres said at the opening of the Summit of the Future's Action Days.

He said the world is in "trouble and torn apart" by conflict and inequalities, threatened by climate chaos and unregulated technologies.

"We need multilateralism that is more inclusive, more effective and more networked with stronger links between international institutions and with the people.

"That means greater representation in developing countries, and it means a stronger voice for all of you and what you represent," he said.

He said governments have "primary" responsibility. "We will not solve today’s global problems without contributions from all of society."

A renewed multilateralism will not be built in a day or by governments alone, he said, while addressing attendees, including world leaders, legislators, academics, artists and activists.

Shop Smart: Budget-Friendly Pakistani Women Clothing with Ideas Pret

"It will be fueled and carried forward by all of you and the groups you represent. We have fought for ambition. Now let’s fight for action together," he added.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024