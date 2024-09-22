Sunday, September 22, 2024
US consulate launches English Access Scholarship Programme

September 22, 2024
KARACHI  -   The US Consulate General celebrated the launch of their English Access Scholarship Programme for 2024 in the city. The programme is said to provide English language classes to 200 students and aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a globalised world. Speaking at the launching ceremony, Consul General (CG) Scott Urbom emphasised the significance of the programme as a gateway to new opportunities and a brighter future.

 “By enhancing their English proficiency, these students are opening doors to new academic and career prospects,” said CG Scott Urbom. “The programme will not only teach language skills but also foster an understanding of American culture and values,” he added.

CG Urbom also expressed gratitude to the dedicated teachers, coordinators, and staff at Evolution, the programme’s implementing partner, for their commitment to students’ success. He thanked the academic partners of the programme as well, which included Sindh Madressatul Islam University, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhitshah and Sindh Agriculture University, Umerkot.

Sponsored by the Regional English Language Office at the US Mission in Pakistan, this two-year programme offers English language training through after-school and intensive English classes to academically gifted but economically disadvantaged students aged 13 to 20.

Through Access, students will gain an understanding of US culture and democratic values, enhance their ability to contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and improve their chances of participating in future US exchange and academic programmes.

Since its inception in 2004, the English Access Scholarship Programme has benefited approximately 8,000 students across Sindh and Balochistan, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed on a global stage.

