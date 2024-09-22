WASA initiates inquiry on break of sewerage force main

FAISALABAD - Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated an inquiry into the break of the force main of sewerage in Elahi Abad. A WASA spokesman said here on Saturday that Director P&D Hafiz Hassan Nasir was appointed as inquiry officer and he was directed to submit his report within 7 days. He said that Elahi Abad sewerage line was facilitating various localities and after break of its force main, the sewerage system was affected badly in this area creating numerous problems for the residents. The inquiry officer would also get samples of the material used in the construction of Elahi Abad sewerage force main tested from PCSIR Lahore and UET Lahore labs. If use of poor quality material was proved in the lab test, strict action would be taken against the contractor, he added.