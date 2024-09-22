Sunday, September 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Weather to remain hot, dry in Lahore amidst alarming pollution levels

Weather to remain hot, dry in Lahore amidst alarming pollution levels
Web Desk
11:11 AM | September 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The provincial capital, Lahore, is set to experience hot and dry weather today (Sunday), with the city currently ranking first in the world for air pollution levels.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall predicted. Humidity levels in the city have exceeded 74%, and wind speeds have been recorded at 8 kilometers per hour.

Despite the dry conditions, smog continues to affect Lahore, with the city maintaining its position at the top of the global pollution index. The average smog level in the city has reached 190, posing ongoing health risks for residents.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1726977911.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024