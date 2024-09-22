Weather to remain hot, dry in Lahore amidst alarming pollution levels

The provincial capital, Lahore, is set to experience hot and dry weather today (Sunday), with the city currently ranking first in the world for air pollution levels.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall predicted. Humidity levels in the city have exceeded 74%, and wind speeds have been recorded at 8 kilometers per hour.

Despite the dry conditions, smog continues to affect Lahore, with the city maintaining its position at the top of the global pollution index. The average smog level in the city has reached 190, posing ongoing health risks for residents.