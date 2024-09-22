Sunday, September 22, 2024
Who directed uploading of SC order on website, asks CJP

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questions Supreme Court order process

Who directed uploading of SC order on website, asks CJP
Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has raised several questions regarding an order issued on September 14, relating to civil appeals. The Chief Justice asked the Deputy Registrar to explain procedural steps and highlighted concerns about how the applications were processed.

Officials said Saturday that the Chief Justice inquired when the applications were filed and why they were not fixed before the Supreme Court Committee formed under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023. He also asked how the applications were set for hearing without a cause list being issued.

Further, he questioned whether notices were issued to the relevant parties, including the Attorney-General. He also sought clarification on where the applications were heard and by whom.

Additionally, the Chief Justice asked why no cause list was issued before the order was announced and why the order was not fixed for a formal announcement. He raised concerns about how the order was uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website without the original file being deposited first.

Lastly, he asked who directed the uploading of the order on the Supreme Court’s website. The court’s office is expected to respond to these queries.

Our Staff Reporter

